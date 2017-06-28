Little Mix security advice issued ahead of Edinburgh gig

Event organisers have issued a safety warning ahead of the concert at the Royal Highland Centre on Friday June 30

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to see the pop supergroup in the Capital and extra security measures are being put in place.

The following advice is being issued to all those attending the concert with fans being urged to follow the safety advice.

• No bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed into the concert arena, and bags which are larger will be placed into a holding area. The owner will be issued will a ticket to retrieve the bag at the end of the concert.

• Car parks open at 2pm hours - gates open at 6pm

• All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Little Mix have appeared at T in the Park. Pictured here in 2013.

READ MORE: Little Mix announce Edinburgh show

• Commuters have been advised to arrive in plenty of time with Friday June 30 being the first day of school holidays.

• Those travelling to and from the concert are being urged to plan their route accordingly.

• Revellers are being encouraged to stay in groups and have the necessary contact details of people within your group.