Live music to explore on first weekend of February

This February, the Capital’s live music venues offer music fanatics a chance to explore a widely diverse range of bands, artists and DJs.

The first Saturday of the month (February 4) sees the Fun Lovin’ Criminals play The Queen’s Hall.

The New York-based group fronted by Huey Morgan are credited for mixing their styles; jazz with hip-hop, R&B with blues and punk with funk.

In the 21 years since their début album Come Find Yourself, the Fun Lovin’ Criminals haven’t stayed in one place musically or creatively.

The band are currently said to be working on their 7th studio album so new material can be expected on this upcoming tour.

The arrival of the Fun Lovin’ Criminals on February 4 could create a dillema for some music fans with Loyle Carner – one of the newest and biggest names in grime and hip-hop- playing the same night.

Loyle Carner – real name Banjamin Coyle-Larner – brings some highly-welcomed lucidity to the genre.

Skepta, who was awarded the prestigious Mercury Prize last year for his album Konnichiwa, has lead the rise of popularity in grime in the past few years.

He will perform at OthaSoul on Saturday, February 4

On Sunday, Febuary 5, Sheffield band. The Sherlocks are set to play Edinburgh’s Electric Circus.

Through their back to basics no nonsense style of playing, The Sherlocks have had their foot in the door of the UK’s indie-rock scene for the past few years.

It wouldn’t be totally unreasonable to suggest that the phase which the newly-signed Sherlocks are currently going through – pre début album, cult following, constant gigging – mirrors that of the hugely successful Arctic Monkeys, also from Sheffield, in the lead up to their first record in 2006.

Other acts to look out for in February include Big Thief and the Mega Bog February 5, The Bay Rans February 10 and Sophie Ellis-Bextor February 20.