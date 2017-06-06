London attack: Edinburgh to join national minutes silence to honour victims

The Lord Provost has asked Edinburgh residents to join in a national minute’s silence at 11am today.

Seven people died following an attack on London Bridhe and the city’s Borough Market on Saturday June 3.

A statement from Downing Street confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held at 11am this morning and flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings as a mark of respect.

It read: “The UK will observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11am in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others affected by the attacks in London on Saturday night.

“The silence will be marked at all government buildings and other organisations may follow suit.

READ MORE: London attack: Two terrorists named, one ‘has Scottish wife’

“Flags will remain at half-mast on Whitehall government buildings until Tuesday evening.”