Lothian bus staff to wear pink for Breast Cancer

Lothian Buses staff will wearing pink for a day this October in support of the charity Breast Cancer Now, with the group asking passengers to join them.

On Friday October 21, staff from across Lothian Buses will be decked out in shades of pink to help raise awareness of the importance of checking for breast cancer.

Gaynor Marshall, Marketing and Communications Director, Lothian Buses said: “We’re teaming up with Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the importance of checking for signs and symptoms of breast cancer on a regular basis.

“Wearing pink for the day is a simple way for all of our workforce, men and women, to get involved in highlighting such an important and often neglected routine.”

The campaign aims to increase the number of women regularly checking their breasts to help more people detect changes or symptoms faster.

Niamh Crawford, Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are delighted that Lothian Buses are supporting us again this October. We believe that by 2050 no one will die of breast cancer. And we believe that research holds the key.

“We hope that both staff and commuters across the city will join us and wear it pink to help fund life-saving breast cancer research.”