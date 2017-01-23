Lothian buses cleared in acquisition of ex-First group in East Lothian

A COMPANY owned by Lothian Buses has been cleared by a business watchdog after an investigation into a rescue package that saw it take over bus services in East Lothian.

East Coast Buses took on the area’s services last summer after they were threatened with closure by previous operator First Scotland East.

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe over fears it could make the Lothian Buses subsidiary too dominant in the market.

But East Coast Buses has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Richard Hall, managing director of Lothian Buses said: “We are absolutely delighted. We know that thousands of residents, workers and the economy of East Lothian rely on public transport.

“East Coast Buses Limited are now in a position to build on our original service offering and make further investment in our people and our fleet to ensure that buses continue to play an integral role in the communities that they serve.”