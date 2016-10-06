Lothian Buses nominated for national awards

Lothian Buses have been shortlisted for five awards at this year’s UK Bus Awards.

The UK Bus Awards were set up to reward and encourage good practice amongst bus operators and local transport authorities and inspire excellence in the planning, operation and marketing of bus services in the UK.

The awards are considered to be the bus industry’s leading awards.

Lothian Buses has been shortlisted in the categories for ‘Sustained Marketing Excellence’ for NightBus, ‘Environmental’ for its continued commitment to reducing harmful emissions, ‘Putting Passengers First’ and ‘New Horizons Award’ for improvements to the app. The company is also shortlisted in the coveted ‘Top City Operator’ category.

Welcoming the news of the shortlist, Lothian Buses Managing Director Richard Hall said: “Over the last 12 months our teams from across the business have worked hard together to deliver a high quality service for our passengers. To be shortlisted in the final of each of these five categories is recognition of their efforts and commitment to the millions of passengers travelling on Lothian Buses and we look forward to finding out the winners on the 23rd November.”

Earlier this year, the Company won the Scottish Transport Award for Public Transport Operator of the Year.