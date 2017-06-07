Lothian Buses put on extra services for Robbie Williams gig

Lothian Buses have announced additional services to Murrayfield on Friday for Robbie Williams concert goers.

Over 30 buses will be added to existing services as well as 10 extra supervisors to help cope with the 49,000 fans expected to attend the gig on Friday evening.

Lothian Buses pressing 30 extra buses into service for the Robbie Williams concert. Picture: Contributed

A dedicated X12 services will be put on between Ingliston Park and Ride and BT Murrayfield Stadium in addition to normal bus services.

After the concert, 14 extra service 22 buses will queue on the Western Approach Road to ferry revellers back into the city centre, as well as additional services on Glasgow Road.

• READ MORE: Security measures for Robbie Williams concert revealed

Alan Black, Head of Service Delivery at Lothian, said: “Events of this size are important to the city and we’re delighted to be supporting it.

“Our Service X12, which stops right outside the stadium is definitely the best option for travelling to the event.

“Throughout the summer, Lothian will be working to make sure additional services are laid on to help reduce congestion and wait times at big events.

“Particularly in the current climate, we recognise the importance of safe, reliable transport services and are committed to providing the best possible service to the people of Edinburgh and its visitors.”

The company have teamed up with DF Concerts to give away two tickets to the Robbie Williams concert and free bus travel to get there.

To celebrate the giveaway, Lothian Buses drivers warmed up their vocals chords to belt out a Robbie Williams hit while wearing comedy Robbie Williams masks.

• To enter the competition, like and share the video on the Lothian Buses Facebook page.