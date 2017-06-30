Lothian Buses ‘Salute’ Little Mix fans in hilarious sign

Lothian Buses have welcomed Little Mix to the capital with a fun message to concert-goers displayed on bus tracker screens around the city.

The girl group are set to bring the latest date on their ‘Summer shout out’ tour to the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston tonight.

And Bus Tracker screens across the capital now display “Shout out to your ex” above travel information for the gig.

Lothian Buses will be operating a special service 98 direct to the Royal Highland Centre north car park.

The service is set to run every 15 minutes between from 3pm - 6:45pm from St Andrew Square stopping at Shandwick Place, Haymarket and then picking up at all stops through Corstorphine.

After the show finishes, the buses will run at every 15 minutes back to the city centre until 11pm.

A bus tracker sign for Little Mix fans.

Return fares for the service are available from £6 for adults and £3 for children.