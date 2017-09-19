Lothian Buses scraps ‘cheapest airport’ bus link with 35 rebrand

Lothian is to upgrade the 35 service bus fleet, rebranding the route to a Skylink 300 in a move that will end the standard fare route to Edinburgh Airport.

The 35 service from Ocean Terminal to Edinburgh Airport is to become Skylink 300 from October 1.

The new fleet will be rolled out from October 1.

Fares to Edinburgh Airport on Skylink 300 will be brought into line with those on other airport services.

READ MORE: Lothian Buses ‘Salute’ Little Mix fans in hilarious sign

An investment of £6m, including a contribution of £1.5m from the Scottish Green Bus Fund, will see 20 new hybrid buses introduced to the route.

Currently, travelling to the airport costs the standard fare for the rest of the route, however, under the rebrand this will be changed to reflect other services across the Capital.

Timetable and fares for other parts of the route are unaffected as part of the rebrand.

READ MORE: Letters: Scrapping 35 bus is doing us a disservice

The new fleet of buses will offer improved vehicles on the route including USB charging, free WiFi, flight departure information and dedicated luggage areas.

Richard Hall, managing director, Lothian said: “We’re delighted with how popular our Edinburgh Airport services are with customers.

The introduction of these new and upgraded vehicles across the route is the right time to simplify the range of options that we offer.

“Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport and one of the fastest growing airports in the UK, especially for international flights, and we’ll keep working with its management to provide great connections for everyone who uses it.”

As part of the upgrade to Edinburgh Airport services, Lothian is introducing double deck vehicles to its Skylink 200 airport service in response to increasing customer demand.

In the last ten years Edinburgh Airport has invested £219m in new facilities, including £25m on the landside terminal extension and security hall. Lothian aims to provide flyers from the city with convenient and cost-effective options of travel to and from the airport, reducing the pressure from increased traffic on surrounding roads.

READ MORE: Bizarre Lothian Buses Twitter conversation ‘goes viral’

Richard Townsend, director of Retail and Property, Edinburgh Airport said: “Making sure people can arrive at the airport and get into our stunning capital as quickly and smoothly as possible is key to a positive experience, and Lothian’s continued support in playing its part in that excellent local transport network is very much welcomed.

“Their investment means they can now offer a fleet with the latest technology, including live departure information in a first for any airport service so customers can relax and enjoy the sights as they head back to Scotland’s busiest airport.”

The new services benefit air travellers, but also many of the airport’s employees, airline crew, RBS staff looking to travel to Gogarburn and students attending Edinburgh College, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of all these major