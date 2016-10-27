Lothian Buses unveil new ‘Poppy Bus’ for Remembrance Day 2016

Lothian Buses has unveiled a brand new, specially-created ‘Poppy Bus’ to mark Remembrance Day 2016.

The new 'Poppy Bus' will mark this year's Rembereance Day. Picture: Lothian Buses

The bespoke vehicle features quotes taken from well-known war poems by John McCrae and Robert Laurence Binyon. It will run on various routes throughout November.

The bus was unveiled to the public on Thursday 27 October 2016 in front of the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers on the High Street in Edinburgh.

To mark the occasion Lothian Buses invited former service personnel who now work for the company and representatives from Poppyscotland to be amongst the special bus’s first passengers.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We hope that everyone who spots the Poppy Bus across Edinburgh will remember the huge sacrifices that our servicemen and women have made for Scotland.

“This year the theme of our campaign is the extra mile, to recognise all that the Armed Forces community does during the course of their service.”

As well as the specially created ‘Poppy Bus’, each vehicle in the Lothian Buses fleet, including East Coast Buses and Edinburgh Bus Tours, will be decorated with poppy glass stickers and support messages for Poppyscotland.

Simon Allbutt, HR Director for Lothian Buses, said: “We have many ex-forces personnel working here at Lothian Buses and there is a big military presence here in Edinburgh, many of whom are our customers.

“The Poppyscotland Appeal is very close to our hearts and one the company feels is important to mark. We hope that the people of Edinburgh find our special bus to be a fitting tribute.”