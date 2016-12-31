Lothian names on the New Year Honours list

From sporting stars to lollipop ladies, a host of names in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been honoured

CBE

Prof Susan Deacon, chair of the Institute of Directors in Scotland and assistant principal of Edinburgh University. For services to business, education and public service.

Prof Christopher Haslett, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine and director of Queen’s Medical Research Insitute at Edinburgh University. For services to medical research.

The Rt Hon Francis Mulholland QC, formerly Lord Advocate. For services to law in Scotland.

Paul Martin, for services to healthcare and education.

MBE

Libby Clegg, Paralympian athlete. For services to athletics and charity.

Katie Archibald, Olympic cyclist. For services to cycling.

Michael O’Neill, ex-Hibs player and Northern Ireland football team manager. For services to football and the community in Northern Ireland.

Tanya Castell, founder and CEO of Changing the Chemistry. For services to diversity in business.

Irene Bruce, assisted communications manager at the Scottish Government’s Population Health Improvement Directorate. For services to the improvement of access to public services.

Jacqui Pestell, botanical illustrator. For services to botanical art education in Scotland.

Dr The Rev Harriet Harris, Edinburgh University chaplain. For services to multi-faith education and community cohesion.

Prof James Duffy, for services to entrepreneurship.

Josh Littlejohn, Social Bite co-founder. For services to social enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Andrew Kerr, for services to arts and conservation.

Kathleen Hood, former head of widening participation at Edinburgh University. For servcies to widening participation in higher education.

Helen Murray, for services to swimming in Scotland.

Tony Singh, Indian chef from Leith. For services to the food and drink industry and charity.

OBE

Elspeth MacDonald, former deputy director of criminal justice for the Scottish Government. For services to criminal justice.

Catherine McCulloch, children’s parliament co-director. For services to children’s right and wellbeing.

James McGonigle, district manager at the Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Armed Forces Reserves and voluntary service to community sport in Haddington.

Prof Susan Rhind, professor and chair of veterinary education at The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. For services to veterinary education.

Marlene Shiels, chief executive Capital Credit Union. For services to financial services and financial inclusion.

Michael Cavanagh, for services to sport and the Commonwealth Games movement.

Prof Simon Webster Frith, Tovey Professor of Music at Edinburgh University. For services to higher education and popular music.

Jacqueline Giulianotti, head of the Allowance Office at the Scottish Parliament. For parliamentary service.

BEM

Ann Hamilton, office manager at The Scottish Veterans’ Garden City Association. For services to veterans.

Fiona Haston, Macmillan clinical nurse specialist based at Western General Hospital. For services to healthcare and charity.

Rhona Ritchie, lollipop lady of over 40 years. For services to education.

Ellen Scott, former senior administrator at Edinburgh University’s Department of Veterinery Scientific Services. For services to research and the community in Gorebridge.

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

John Alexander, head of service at the Scottish Ambulance Service.