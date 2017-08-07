Lothian property listed as ‘one of cheapest’ in Scotland

If you’d like to get on the property market but have a limited budget then this West Calder cottage may be what you’re looking for.

In the market with Right Move for a guide price of £9,000, this two/three bedroom end terrace cottage is cheap for a reason – it needs a complete renovation.

Picture: the cottage needs a complete renovation, Right Move

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, two/three bedrooms, family bathroom and W.C.

Billed on Right Move’s website as an excellent renovation project, the cottage was a three bedroom home but a dividing wall between two bedrooms has since been removed to tend to rotting joists.

Anyone with the drive and budget to take on this project will be glad to know that similar properties in the area have sold for around £66-68,000 this year, making the return on investment a huge drive towards buying the home.

Picture; Rightmove

Situated in the rural town of Tarbrax, the property is ideal for a first time buyer or as an investment opportunity for a developer thanks to the town’s close proximity to Livingston.

The cottage also lies within an easy commuting distance to Edinburgh and Glasgow via the M8 motorway or railway.

Families can take advantage of the amenities of Livingston, which is home to an extensive selection of high street retailers, bars, restaurants, leisure clubs, multiplex cinema and swimming pools.