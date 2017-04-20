Lotto winner Jane Park tipped for Big Brother

LOTTERY winner Jane Park is being tipped to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house – to confront an ex-boyfriend.

The 21-year-old has reportedly agreed to take part in the reality show after learning former partner Sam Callahan was going to be involved.

Jane, from Niddrie, won £1 million on the Euromillions when she was just 17.

A source told The Sun Online: “There’s been talks about Jane going into Big Brother, originally she wasn’t interested but then she heard that Sam was going in and everything changed.

“Jane’s a feisty girl, she’s not seen Sam since the pictures of him on a beach with another girl emerged so if they both went into the house he wouldn’t be able to get away from her.”