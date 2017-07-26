Louise Tiffney funeral to take place today

Louise Tiffney is to be laid to rest today, 15 years after she went missing.

Louise went missing in 2002, aged 43, but her body wasn’t fo­u­nd until April 2017 near Gosford House.

She was found at a secluded spot about 8 miles from the road in area that police had not searched previously.

The mother-of-two was identified by dental records days after the discovery of human remains at the site.

The laundrette worker was last seen leaving her home in Edinburgh’s Dean Village in May 2002.

Now 15 years on, Louise will be laid to rest at a ceremony at Seafield Crematorium.

A notice at Edinburgh’s Seafield Crematorium said: “Louise, a devoted mum of Sean and Hannah, precious daughter of Mary and the late Roger, fun-loving sister of Junie, Katy, Lulu and Iris. Sadly missed by everyone.”