Lucky neighbours scoop £180,000 in Postcode Lottery

Five lucky next door neighbours have scooped £180,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Four of the Moray Park Terrace neighbours have landed £30,000 each, while the fifth plays with two tickets so doubled the prize to an amazing £60,000.

Doreen Broad (75) won £30,000. Thinking about what to do with the money, she said: “I’ve got a cruise booked in September from South Hampton to Madeira, so the first thing the money will be going to is spending money while I’m away.

“I’m lucky enough to have friends in a couple of the places to cruise stops off, so I’ll definitely be treating them to lunch.”

Administrator Linda Jordan (64) was another £30,000 winner. “I can’t believe it – I never thought I’d win so much.

“I have two children, both in their thirties, so I’ll help them out, and maybe treat myself to a holiday too.

“I originally signed up to support charities – I like that the money is spread out to a variety of different causes – so the win is really a very nice bonus for me.”

The other three winners were not home to be presented with their cheques.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “It was fantastic to meet Linda and Doreen today and to surprise them with their cheques. I hope they enjoy their winnings – it sounds like they both have some exciting plans!”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near the winners that has received support from players is Edinburgh Young Carers Project, which was awarded £4,840 last year to bring in a counsellor to support young carers experiencing mental health difficulties.