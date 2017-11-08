Luxury fashion brand to open store in Capital

LUXURY clothes brand Holland Cooper is set to open its flagship store in Edinburgh’s New Town this Friday.

It is taking over a massive 2000 square foot outlet on Multrees Walk to showcase its range of woven Tweeds and wools.

The retailer – which markets itself as being the best of British tailoring with a twist for men, women and children – counts the likes of Amanda Holden, David Beckham and Made in Chelsea cast as high-profile ambassadors of its threads.

Vogue and Britain’s Next Top Model are among the big trade names also to have featured the top-of-the-range clothing.

The brand will join the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Harvey Nichols on the Capital’s Multrees Walk shopping destination.

It is also expected that the new store will create around eight jobs in its initial phase, with further expansion planned in the new year.

Founder Jade Cooper Holland said the interior of the store would “very much reflect the style and design concept of the brand,” adding: “Since I started Holland Cooper I dreamt of opening in Edinburgh – it is a dream come true for this to come to fruition so soon. Multrees Walk is a real destination point for lovers of fashion so to open here, alongside Burberry, Mulberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton and of course, Harvey Nichols is perfect.”

The new store will be the tenth outlet opened by the company after tripling the size of its space inside the world-famous Harrods department store in London in early October.

According to the company, each tweed piece in their collection is hand cut and made wholly in Great Britain, before being “expertly woven into magnificent tweeds” in Scottish mills that have been running for more than 200 years.

The company is now hoping the Multrees Walk store can help to further its ambitions in the UK and across Europe, despite only debuting at the Badminton horse trials in Gloucestershire as recently as 2008.

Multrees Walk Marketing Manager Claire Yetton commented: “The arrival of Holland Cooper’s flagship store is another first for Multrees Walk, which is proud of its reputation as a neighbourhood where the best brands make their home in Scotland.”

However, prices reflect the brand’s star-studded reputation, with customers expected to pay a premium for their range of high-quality items.

Item costs at the store range from £35 for a bobble hat to around £5,000 for a handmade cashmere cape.

The new store is part of a new venture between Holland Cooper and Scottish entrepreneur Nadia Cunningham, who commented: “I have been an admirer of Holland Cooper since its launch and have been looking to make the move into fashion retail for quite some time.”

She added: “Jade is an inspirational businesswoman and I am hugely excited to be working alongside her on this fantastic venture.”