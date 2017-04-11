M8 ‘seventh slowest motorway’ in UK

A new study has shown that the M8 is one of the slowest motorways in the UK according to a study by a vehicle tracking firm.

Road works affected many drivers on the M8. Picture: Transport Scotland

Satrak has compiled a list of the slowest slowest motorways in Britain over a year.

Data from 527,00 vehicles showed the slowest journeys on motorways in the UK using average speeds of the vehicles on the roads.

Although one of the most important motorways in the UK, the M25 has been highlighted as the slowest motorway in Britain with speeds averaging at just 25 mph.

The M8 which connects Edinburgh and Glasgow has had a spate of roadworks in the last few years.