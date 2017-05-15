Man admits carrying sword on Linlithgow High Street

A man took to the streets of Linlithgow carrying a sword, a court heard.

Greig Gilmour was arrested after being spotted with the weapon in the centre of Linlithgow.

He pled guilty at Livingtson Sheriff Court yesterday to having “an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed” in the town’s High Street on Saturday July 16 last year.

His not guilty plea to assaulting Mr Martin Clark during the same incident was accepted by the prosecution.

Gilmour, 32, who lives in High Street, denied by pushing him to the ground, sitting astride him, seizing him by the throat and holding the sword against his neck to his injury.

Depute fiscal Jimmy Robertson moved for sentence and presented a list of previous convictions to the court.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch told Gilmour: “This case will require background reports.

“I won’t hear details regarding the circumstances at this stage.”

He continued the case until June 9 for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of Gilmour’s suitability for unpaid work or restriction of liberty.