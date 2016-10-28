Man and woman charged in connection with tragic death of baby Sophia

A MAN and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a baby girl more than four months ago.

Three-month-old Sophia Williams died in Edinburgh’s Sick Kids Hospital on June 5 after falling ill at Strathbrock family unit, a homelessness facility in Broxburn, West Lothian.

A police probe, led by senior detectives, was launched into the incident.

Police Scotland revealed on Thursday that an 18-year-old woman and a man, aged 21, have now been arrested over the child’s death.

They are expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Rory Hamilton said: “An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death of a three-month-old baby girl from Broxburn.

“Sophia Williams passed away on Sunday June 5 within the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

“A subsequent investigation was launched into her death, led by the major investigations team (MIT), and as a result of this effort two people have now been charged.”

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY