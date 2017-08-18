Man appears in court accused of threatening to kill Neil Lennon

A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

Sean Cowan allegedly wrote: “Someone give me a weapon and I will shoot this little terrorist c**t in the head with impunity.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

“I’m serious. I would. I have previous for firearms.”

Cowan, 54, is said to have made the remarks on social media site Facebook last Saturday, August 12, following Hibs’ 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

He was arrested on Tuesday over the alleged death threats and was rushed to hospital whilst in police custody due to a mystery health scare.

Medics had serious concerns over Cowan’s health so he was kept in hospital, under police guard.

He was released from hospital yesterday/on Thursday, but he remained in police custody until appearing in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court today/yesterday (FRI), before Sheriff Linda Smith.

He was represented by defence solicitor David Nicholson - of law firm McCusker, McElroy and Gallanagh - during the hearing, where he faced two charges.

The first charge, brought under Section 6(1) and (2) of the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act 2012, states that Cowan “did communicate material to another person which consisted of, contained or implied a threat or an incitement to carry out a seriously violent act against a person or persons of a particular description and was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.”

The charge further states that Cowan “did intend to cause fear or alarm or were reckless as to whether communication of the material would cause fear or alarm in that [he] did post on the social media application Facebook, messages containing a threat to shoot in the head Neil Lennon.”

The second charge - an alleged breach of Section 127(1)(a) of the Communications Act 2003 - states that Cowan “did send, by means of a public electronic communications network, post a message to the social media application Facebook, that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, in that said message contained a grossly offensive remark regarding Neil Lennon.”

The address of former Celtic manager and captain Lennon, 45, is given on court papers as “c/o the Police Service of Scotland.”

Sheriff Smith recorded a plea of not guilty to both charges and released Cowan, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, on bail.

A trial is set to take place in November, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for October.

Lennon had also been the subject of a probe over his goal celebrations in last Saturday’s win but police later confirmed he will not face any action.

He was being investigated after Rangers fans were left outraged by his Ibrox touchline antics.

But a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “After complaints and talks with the Procurator Fiscal, it has been established that no criminality took place.

“Therefore no further action will be taken.”

Bears supporters group Club 1872 accused the Easter Road boss of trying to “incite trouble” as he celebrated the 3-2 win.

After Simon Murray’s leveller he faced the main stand, kept his arms aloft, cupped his ears, then made a pumped fist gesture - prompting one fan to throw a lighter which missed him by a few feet.

A spokesperson for Club 1872 said: “He seems completely unable to control himself at Ibrox.

“Mr Lennon has previous for abusing and goading both Rangers staff and fans.”

But Lennon insisted he had done nothing wrong and hit back: “I celebrated a goal.”