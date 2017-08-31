Man appears in court over Drylaw motorbike hit and run

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with knocking down a 10-year-old boy on a motorcycle.
Conor Whalen appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he faces 12 charges including theft of a motorbike, attempting to pervert the course of justice, culpable and reckless driving and charges under the road traffic act.
A 10-year-old boy was admitted to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with serious injuries following the incident on Edinburgh’s Ferry Road on August 19.
Whalen made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He is expected to appear again within eight days.
