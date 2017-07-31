Man arrested after car found ablaze

A MAN has been arrested and charged with suspected fire raising after a vehicle which collided with three others in Edinburgh was later discovered to be on fire.

The incident occurred around 8am this morning when a silver Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with three other vehicles before smashing into a garden fence.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was found to be on fire. Police are now making enquiries into a possible fire raising

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a road traffic collision in Duddingston Park South.

“The Volkswagen Golf was later found to be on fire.

“The 25-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 1.

“Enquiries into a possible wilful fire-raising are ongoing.”