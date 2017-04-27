Man arrested after off-license robbed at knifepoint

Police have arrested one man following a robbery at a off-license.

A man has been arrested and charged following two robberies at the High Spirits off-licence in Slateford Road on Saturday April 22 and Monday April 24.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on today (Thursday 27th April).

Members of the public who came forward with information are thanked for their assistance during this investigation and local communities can rest assured that crimes of this nature are investigated thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice.