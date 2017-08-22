Man arrested after police seize drugs in Musselburgh

A man has been arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police recovered various illegal substances in Musselburgh.
Officers stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Mall Avenue at around 10.35 p.m. on Sunday August 20 before conducting a search of the vehicle.
At this time the found quantities of cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine worth around £3,600.
The 42-year-old will now appear in court at a later date.
Sergeant Derek MacDonald from Prestonpans Police Station said: “This is a great drugs recovery that came as a result of a targeted search of a vehicle and ensured that harmful drugs did not make their way into our communities.
“Tackling drug crime is a priority for police in East Lothians and anyone found to be involved in offences of this nature will be robustly dealt with.”
