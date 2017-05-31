Man arrested after spate of West Lothian break ins

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of housebreakings in West Lothian and Edinburgh.

Officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Bathgate had been investigating a series of break-ins to sheds and garages at properties in Winchburgh, Broxburn, Kirkliston and South Queensferry between April and May 2017 and as part of these inquiries conducted a search of an address in Winchburgh on May 22 2017.

Various items of stolen property were recovered within and work is being carried out to establish if a number of other items seized have also been stolen.

Any local residents from these areas who has yet to report a housebreaking at their home is urged to do so immediately so officers can continue to reunite these goods with their rightful owners.

A 28-year-old had been charged and has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Ryan Gilhooly from the Community Investigation Unit at Bathgate said: “Tackling acquisitive crime remains a priority for police in West Lothian and Edinburgh and whenever these offences arise we will carry out robust inquiries to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have a range of crime prevention advice available on our website, that will help the public safeguard their properties and personal possessions and this can be obtained by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”