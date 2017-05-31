Man arrested after spate of West Lothian break ins

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of housebreakings in West Lothian and Edinburgh.
Officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Bathgate had been investigating a series of break-ins to sheds and garages at properties in Winchburgh, Broxburn, Kirkliston and South Queensferry between April and May 2017 and as part of these inquiries conducted a search of an address in Winchburgh on May 22 2017.
Various items of stolen property were recovered within and work is being carried out to establish if a number of other items seized have also been stolen.
Any local residents from these areas who has yet to report a housebreaking at their home is urged to do so immediately so officers can continue to reunite these goods with their rightful owners.
A 28-year-old had been charged and has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Constable Ryan Gilhooly from the Community Investigation Unit at Bathgate said: “Tackling acquisitive crime remains a priority for police in West Lothian and Edinburgh and whenever these offences arise we will carry out robust inquiries to bring those responsible to justice.
“We have a range of crime prevention advice available on our website, that will help the public safeguard their properties and personal possessions and this can be obtained by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.