Man arrested after Tranent rugby club theft

A man has been arrested following a theft from a rugby club in East Lothian.

Officers in Tranent received a report of several mobile phones and wallets having been stolen from the Ross High School Rugby Club changing rooms on Tuesday 24th January.

As a result of local inquiries a search of a home in Baxter’s Neuk was conducted later that day and a number of items were found within.

The 30-year-old male was detained and subsequently charged and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 26th January.

