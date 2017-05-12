Man arrested and charged in connection with Linlithgow housebreakings

POLICE in West Lothian have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man following a series of housebreakings that happened in the Linlithgow area between June and October 2016.

He appeared in Livingston Sheriff Court on 11th May and was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Craig Leckie said: “Preventing acquisitive crime like housebreakings is a priority for police in West Lothian.

“The public have an important role to play in being vigilant for any suspicious people or vehicles and we are very grateful for all information we receive which helps us identify culprits.

“Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”