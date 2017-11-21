Man arrested at Edinburgh Waverley station with £80k of drugs

A MAN has been arrested at Waverley station after police confiscated £80,000 worth of drugs.

Officers from British Transport Police stopped the man on the evening of Wednesday, November 15. He was detained and charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

A man was also arrested by officers at Aberdeen station two days later. He was charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of a firearm, possession of a bladed article and possession of an air weapon without a licence. An estimated £13,000 worth of drugs, believed to be heroin, was recovered.

A man was stopped last night at Glasgow Central station as he exited an arriving Virgin Trains service. A quantity of drugs, beleived to be cannabis and with an estimated street value of £70,000, was recovered.

Superintendent David Marshall from British Transport Police, said: “These are three very impressive seizures which has resulted in an estimated £160,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

“This work underpins why cross border and end to end policing on the rail network is extremely vital. Our officers can quickly work with BTP colleagues south of the border, as well as other police forces, to share intelligence and intercept drugs.

“These arrests prove that our work to make the railway a hostile environment for criminals to operate is working. We will continue to work hard to make sure passengers feel safe and crime is deterred. The public can of course help us achieve this, and I would advise anyone with any concerns to report them to us. You can do this by sending a text to us discreetly on 61016.”