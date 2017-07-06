Man arrested following bomb squad raid on flat

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged under the Explosives Act after bomb disposal experts removed ‘a number of items’ from an Edinburgh flat.

The Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) arrived at around midday on July 5 three days after a woman passed away after being found unconscious at a property on the street.

A bomb disposal van outside a property in Taylor Place, Edinburgh

A man has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

The items are not believed to be connected to the death of the young woman at the flat, which is still being treated as unexplained.

The door to the the flat has been boarded up as police officers continue to investigate.

The EOD are no longer at the property.