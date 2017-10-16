Man arrested following indecent assault on woman in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested following an indecent assault on a 23-year-old woman in Rankeillor Street on Sunday October 1.

Inquiries by Ediburgh’s Public Protection Unit had been ongoing since the incident and a 49-year-old was detained and subsequently charged on Friday October 13.

The man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 16th October.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Couper from the Edinburgh PPU said: “Thanks to the information and support of the local community we have been able to make an arrest in relation to this attack.

“We treat all reports of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness and whenever such crimes occur, we will investigate thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice.”