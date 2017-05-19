Man arrested following Penicuik thefts

A man has been arrested following a series of thefts from homes in Penicuik.

The incidents happened at four properties in the town between May 7-15, and two cars were also stolen. There was a further housebreaking with intent and three incidents of suspicious behaviour outside homes which were all investigated by the Community Investigation Unit at Musselburgh.

Inquiries were carried out and a warrant was executed at an address in Bilston, and stolen property was recovered.

A 41 year old man was due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday May 18.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik Police Station said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance, after speaking to the local community we received information which allowed us to carry out the warrant and ultimately bring charges. I would also like to remind people to keep their property secure at all times, and anyone seeing or hearing anything suspicious should call police immediately.”