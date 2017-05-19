Man arrested following Penicuik thefts

A man has been arrested following a series of thefts from homes in Penicuik.
The incidents happened at four properties in the town between May 7-15, and two cars were also stolen. There was a further housebreaking with intent and three incidents of suspicious behaviour outside homes which were all investigated by the Community Investigation Unit at Musselburgh.
Inquiries were carried out and a warrant was executed at an address in Bilston, and stolen property was recovered.
A 41 year old man was due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday May 18.
Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik Police Station said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance, after speaking to the local community we received information which allowed us to carry out the warrant and ultimately bring charges. I would also like to remind people to keep their property secure at all times, and anyone seeing or hearing anything suspicious should call police immediately.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.