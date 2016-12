Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder which happened in King Street, Bathgate on Tuesday 13th December.

A 26-year-old man sustained a serious injury in the incident and he is currently receiving hospital treatment.

The 42-year-old will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court tomorrow, Friday December 16.