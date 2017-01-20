Man arrested in Capital in connection with 43 crimes

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man in connection with 43 crimes committed across the city.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Wednesday January 18 at a flat in the Moredun area on seven outstanding warrants for 24 offences.

He was subsequently charged with 19 other offences, including two robberies, three housebreakings and 11 break-ins to cars.

A 36-year-old woman was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after a cannabis cultivation of 13 plants, estimated to be worth over £1500, was found at the address.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston of Gayfield CID said: “Thanks to some fantastic work by the Violence Reduction Unit and Vehicle Crime Team at Gayfield, a man has now been charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

“I want to reassure the public that we have officers and teams dedicated to tackling these types of crimes, and we will use all resources at our disposal to identify individuals involved.”