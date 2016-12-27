Man arrested in connection with East Lothian thefts

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts carried out in East Lothian over a three month period.

The 36-year-old was traced and charged in relation to nine offences including shoplifting, housebreaking and theft from a vehicle.

All of the crimes occurred between October and December in Ormiston, Tranent, Pencaitland and Haddington.

He is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 28th.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden, Local Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their ongoing support, which included providing crucial information that ultimately resulted in the arrest of this man.

“My officers have been working tirelessly over recent weeks carrying out additional patrols in these areas and providing a reassuring presence.”

If you wish to report a crime in your area please call police on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

