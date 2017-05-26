Man arrested over Gorebridge fire

A man has been arrested following a significant fire in Gorebridge.

Extensive damage was caused to the new Beacon Community Hub which is under construction at a site on Hunterfield Road.

The fire happened in the early hours of Thursday May 18.

A 20 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday May 26.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, said: “Any crime that targets local facilities is an affront to the community itself, and I’m really pleased with the response we received to help progress this enquiry and enable charges to be brought.”