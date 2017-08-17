Man arrested over Neil Lennon comments ‘taken to hospital’

A man arrested over alleged offensive and threatening comments against Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was taken to hospital shortly before he was due to appear in court.

The 54-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and was due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court the following day.

The Crown Office said on Thursday that he remains in hospital.

The man was arrested following an investigation into an online post made in the wake of Hibs’ 3-2 victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Officers earlier confirmed they will take no action against Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during the match at Ibrox.

Police Scotland received a number of complaints after the former Celtic manager celebrated his side’s first goal by apparently cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the Rangers fans.