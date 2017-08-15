Man arrested over ‘threatening comments’ against Neil Lennon

A man has been arrested over alleged offensive and threatening comments made against Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

It follows an investigation into an online post made in the wake of Hibs’ 3-2 victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Neil Lennon at Ibrox.

Earlier, Police Scotland confirmed they will take no action against Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during the match at Ibrox.

Police Scotland received a number of complaints after the former Celtic manager celebrated his side’s first goal by apparently cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the Rangers fans.

A force spokeswoman said: “Following complaints received, we have reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the procurator fiscal, established that no criminality took place. Therefore no further action will be taken.”

Officers arrested a 54-year-old man over the alleged offensive comments on Tuesday.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.