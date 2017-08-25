Man bombarded woman with messages after taking number from luggage label

A man who took a woman’s phone number from the luggage label on her suitcase on a train then “bombarded” her with sexual messages was yesterday ordered to pay her compensation.

Paul Savory spotted the woman boarding the train in Edinburgh and placing her suitcase in a storage rack.

He then went up and noted her name and phone number from a label on the bag before sitting down and sending her a string of “sexualised” messages over the course of a two-hour journey to Dundee.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court: “She did reply but they were obviously unwanted messages. She asked him numerous times to stop messaging her.”

“It would seem that at the end he was fairly apologetic.”

Savory, 49, of Upsall Grove, Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The offence occurred on a train between Edinburgh and Dundee on July 25 last year.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined Savory £100 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his victim.