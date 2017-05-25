Man charged after £1.1k heroin haul in Livingston

Police in West Lothian have charged a 49-year-old man with an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of Class A from within a vehicle in Livingston.

Officers from the Pro-Active Unit searched the vehicle which was located in Hobart Street yesterday (24th May) and recovered 10.5 grams of Heroin with an approximate street value of £1100

Various drugs paraphernalia, a mobile phone and a three figure sum of cash were also removed from the vehicle.

The 49-year old is scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday 25th May.

Sergeant Frank Travers from Livingston CID said:

“Police Scotland continue to enforce a zero tolerance policy towards drug related offences and any offences reported will be dealt with as a top priority.

“We will also work closely with our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to stop drug dealers from benefiting from the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“Taking drugs of any nature can have a severe impact on a person’s health and it’s impossible to know the type or purity of the substance being consumed. With that in mind I would urge people to think carefully before taking anything that they are unsure about.

“The public can assist greatly in helping police tackle drug related offences and I would urge anyone with information on drug offences in their area to come forward to police or contact the charity Crimestoppers (anonymously if required) on 0800 555 111.”