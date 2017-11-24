Man charged after robbing West Calder bookies at knifepoint

Have your say

A 31-year-old man has been charged over a robbery at a West Calder bookies.

Detectives carried out a number of inquiries following the incident at Coral Bookmakers on Union Square about 8pm last night.

The man who has been arrested and charged is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He is alleged to have entered the bookies with a knife before demanding staff hand over cash.

The man fled the scene with a small amount of money.

Officers have thanked the public for their help following an earlier appeal.