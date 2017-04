Police in Edinburgh have arrested and a charged a 56-year-old man following the theft of a charity tin from the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Royal Mile on Thursday April 13

The male has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with two further charity tin thefts in the city centre on December 27 2016 and April 4 2017 and will appear in court on Wednesday April 26.

A police investigation had been launched seeking information.

The public for their assistance with this investigation.