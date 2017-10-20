Man charged after teenager injured in serious Morningside assault

A MAN has been charged by police after an alleged serious assault in Morningside.

Police say the 19-year-old was attacked at around 6.05am yesterday and was taken to the ERI for treatment.

The incident took place this morning at Bruntsfield Place. Picture: TSPL

The victim is now understood to be recovering and his injuries are not life-threatening.

A section of the pavement was cordoned off by police between the Christ Church in Morningside and Bruntsfield Dental until noon yesterday while police carried out investigations.

Green councillor for Meadows and Morningside, Melanie Main, said there was no need for alarm in the community and stressed it was a rare occurrence.

“I’m very sorry to hear the young gentleman was hurt, and I understand he is recovering in hospital.

“But the public need not be too worried as the police believe it was an isolated incident.”

A man is scheduled to appear in count, charged in connection with the assault.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been charged following a serious assault in Morningside Road on Friday, October 20.

“During the incident, a 19-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not life-threatening.

“Police are satisfied this was an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.

“The 18-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 23.”

A Morningside resident, who did not wish to be named, was heading to work at 7.45am when she was stopped by one of the police officers metres from her door.

She was allowed to pass after signing a crime scene book to log that she had been on the premises.

She said: “I’m pretty shocked really.

“You do get woken up with singing and shouting in the street quite often because of all the students in the area, but I’ve been in the same flat for about four years and nothing remotely similar to this has happened that I can remember.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.