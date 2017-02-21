Man charged following blaze in Haddington flats

A man has been charged with fireraising after damage was caused to flats in Haddington at the weekend.

At around 3.30am on Sunday 19th February, the fire was discovered at Dobson’s Place and some of the flats were evacuated until smoke cleared from the common stair. The entrance door, bins and cars parked nearby were all damaged by the fire.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with fireraising and was due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday February 20.

Community Police Inspector Andy Hill said: “Incidents like this are fortunately rare, however the potential for injury to persons and damage to property is quite apparent. Police Scotland takes such matters extremely seriously and we are continuing to investigate other fireraisings which have happened recently in the area.

“On this occasion, the prompt action of the fire service and police officers at the scene led to a detention of a 29-year-old local man who has since been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

If anyone has any information about any fireraising in the Haddington area, contact Dalkeith CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.