Man charged following false vehicle theft report

A man has been charged with fraud and wasting police time following a false report of housebreaking and vehicle theft in Edinburgh.

Local officers attended at an address in the Murrays Brae on Monday 22nd May where it was reported the property had been entered and a Bentley car claimed to be worth over £55,000 had been stolen.

Inquiries traced the vehicle to a shipping container, which left London on the May 2 and docked in Pakistan on the May 26.

It was therefore established that no crime had taken place in relation to the car being taken.

Following continued investigation by the Community Investigation Unit, a 34-year-old man was charged on Thursday November 2 and will appear in court at a later date.