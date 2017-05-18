Man charged following Livingston assault

Police in West Lothian have arrested and a charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that occurred at an address in Livingston.

The incident took place on May 16 at an address in Wood Place.

A 36-year-old male sustained serious injuries to his face which required medical treatment.

Detectives from Livingston CID would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.