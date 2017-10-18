Man charged following Penicuik bike theft

Police in Midlothian have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with attempted housebreaking and theft of bikes from Penicuik.

The incidents happened overnight on Monday 16 October in the Windsor Crescent and Rullion Road areas.

During this time the entry was forced to the garage of a property on Windsor Crescent and two high-value pedal bikes were stolen.

Inquiries were carried out and the stolen property was recovered a short time later.

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 18 October.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik’s Community Investigation Unit said: “The theft of these bikes caused alarm and distress to the owners who quickly reported the incident to Police.

“Thanks to the help of the local community we were able to promptly recover the property and return it to the owners.

“Local policing teams are happy to provide the public with a range of crime prevention advice on safeguarding homes and belongings and this information is also available by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”