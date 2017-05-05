Man charged following robbery in Prestonpans

A 35-year-old man has been charged following a robbery in Prestonpans

The incident occurred around 1.45pm on Tuesday May 2 in Kirk Street.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden, local area commander for East Lothian said: “Crimes of this nature are highly unusual in East Lothian and I appreciate the assistance that we received from members of the public during the investigation.

“I would also like to acknowledge the officers from the Musselburgh Community Investigation unit whose hard work and diligence lead to a male being charged with this offence.”

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (5th May).