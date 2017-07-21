Man charged in connection with assault of 13-year-old boy

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old boy in north Edinburgh.

The assault took place at around 8:40pm on Monday evening at Granton Mill Road just off the foot of Pennywell Road.

It was reported that the victim of the assault was a 13-year-old boy, who was left with minor injuries but not taken to hospital.

Police can now confirm that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old boy in Granton Mill March.”