Man charged in connection with deliberate fire in Gorebridge

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a deliberate fire-raising incident at Burnside Road, Gorebridge.

No one was injured in the incident which happened around 11.45 pm on June 11.

A 26-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Wednesday June 14.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to trace a second suspect.

Detective Constable John Fortune of Dalkeith CID said: “Fireraising is a serious crime and we will always seek to bring those responsible to justice.

“Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but our inquiries continue to trace all those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 4695 of June 11.