Man charged over Penicuik house break ins

A man has been charged following a spate of thefts in Penicuik.

On Sunday November 5, two properties in Vorlich Crescent and Lawers Square were entered and various items stolen from within.

A car, which was parked outside the address in Lawers Square was also stolen during this time and detectives have been conducting inquiries in the area since.

As a result a 41-year-old man was detained and subsequently charged.

He made a first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 6th November where he also faced a number of motoring offence charges and was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Brian Manchester said: “Tackling aquisitive crime in all its forms remains one of our top priorities and as this arrest demonstrates, we treat these offences with the utmost seriousness.

“Whenever such crimes are reported to us we will deploy appropriate resources to investigate and identify anyone responsible.

“If you have information relating to acquisitive crime then please contact us on 101.”